NLC urged to prevail upon employer to pay compensation

A -46- year-old Medical Practitioner, Dr Francis Ibrahim -Betonsi , who was wrongfully dismissed by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in December 2012 , and reinstated in 2019 has appealed to the National Labour Commission(NLC) to prevail upon the mother organization to pay him his six years compensation packages and Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

Speaking to the Media here on Tuesday, Dr Ibrahim -Betonsi, his wrongful dismissal also affected his promotion placing his colleagues higher ahead him and called on the NLC to help address that problem.

Dr Ibrahim -Betonsi who is currently working with the Bolgatanga Regional hospital said although he was working hard to address the health needs of the patients, he could have done far better if his plight is addressed and lamented that the problem when not addressed would have a dire consequence on his life when he goes on retirement.

“Apart from that I own a lot of people due to my wrongful dismissal and went into borrowing to survive with my family and as now I am still paying debts”, he lamented.

Dr Ibrahim -Betonsi alleged that his plight was orchestrated by some top management at Efia Nkwanta hospital in the Western Region where he demonstrated his hard work and made greater impact.

He stated that he was compelled by the GHS authority to undergo series of psychiatry assessments which vindicated him and that in spite of the vindication, they still insisted that more psychiatry assessments be conducted on him which declined leading to his dismissal.

He indicated that upon applying to NLC, the NLC wrote to the GHS to respond to certain queries concerning his dismissal but they declined but instead proceeded to dismiss him .

Dr Ibrahim -Betonsi indicated that apart from the torture and the manner in he was dehumanized by the GHS, he also went through trial and tribulation when he was dismissed for six years without pay and his SSNIT contributions.

He indicated that upon realizing that they had been misled, the GHS reinstated him 2019 but had not paid his six years compensation and SSNIT contributions.

He noted that apart from that, the GHS did not credit him with his right promotion as he had three promotions withheld in attempt to punish him prior to his dismissal, stressing “in fact i should have been a medical doctor as 2012 but was credited with that position in 2019”

He stated the action of his employer was not only against his human rights but was also contrary to the Labour law and stressed the need for the NLC to intervene of his behalf to help him get his compensation, SNNIT contribution and his right promotion.

Dr. Francis Ibrahim alleged that his Superior and immediate Boss who was the key brain of the false and malicious accusations of a mental illness that informed his dismissal has never been able to give any tangible reason or justification for his actions.