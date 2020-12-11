The National Media Commission has commended the media for their sense of professionalism in the coverage of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

The Commission particularly took note of the patience and tolerance in not rushing to announce the final details of the results even when they had the records of the results but waited for the Electoral Commission to declare.

The Commission takes note of the reportage by the various broadcasting stations in sticking to the standards especially compliance with the Guidelines for Local Language Broadcasting.

In view of all these and more, the NMC lauds the media for being instrumental in the bid to achieve a free, fair and peaceful elections during their coverage.

ALEXANDER BANNERMAN

DEPUTY EXECUTIVE SECRETARY