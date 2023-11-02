NMC determines complaint by Okatakyie Amoa Aturu Nkonkonkyia II against Kiss FM

The National Media Commission has determined a case between the Japekrom Traditional Council and Drobo based KISS FM, both in the Jaman South District of the Bono Region.

At the settlement meeting in Accra on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, the FM Station admitted that it did not know of a Supreme Court Judgement in favour of the Japekrom

Traditional Council over the stool lands, when it carried an advertisement from the Drobo

Traditional Council claiming ownership of the same lands.

The Management of KISS FM informed the Commission that when got to know the truth they immediately put a stop to all announcements concerning the said lands.

The management of Kiss FM said they expected the Japekrom Traditional Council to have complained to the station for the necessary corrections.

They noted that in spite of this, they will maintain the cordial relationship that has existed between the radio station and Japekrom Traditional Council.

It also emerged that although the radio station was being misled by certain individuals who

knew the truth, the Japekrom Traditional Council recognizes KISS FM as a source of

information and education to the people in the Jaman South District and beyond. They further stated that in the spirit of cooperation and collaboration, the Traditional Council has invited the station to cover the activities of their annual festival.

The National Media Commission advised the radio station to do due diligence about any

information before being broadcast especially when they are in doubt. The Commission noted that this helps to avoid conflicts and unnecessary rancor between them and the people they serve.

ALEXANDER BANNERMAN

DEPUTY EXECUTIVE SECRETARY