NMC Determines Complaint By The Energy Commission Against Multimedia Group (Joy FM)

Source: Alexander Bannerman

The National Media Commission has determined a complaint brought against the Multimedia Group (JOY FM) by the Energy Commission.

At the settlement meeting in Accra on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, JOY FM indicated that in one of their investigative works, a journalist was sent to verify claims at three different locations that there was a cartel at the Energy Commission that charged exorbitant fees for the installation of meters and certifying wiring at newly built premises for the installation of ECG meters.

JOY FM in its narration said that at the three locations, the team met three persons who introduced themselves as Certified Electrical Contractors by the Energy Commission with supporting documents to prove that they were working as contractors for the Electricity Corporation.

The Legal Officer of the Energy Commission explained that the institution as a regulator does not have its officers stationed at any of the offices of the ECG anywhere in the country, adding that the regulator only trains electricians and certifies same who are then licensed to do electric installations and wiring.

He noted that the publication had done great damage to the image of the Commission, its governing board, and its staff thus he wanted the dented image redeemed.

The NMC pointed out that JOY FM misconstrued the certification by the Energy Commission as being staff. JOY was accordingly asked to understand the difference between staff of the Commission and third parties certified by the Commission to undertake electrical installations.

The NMC accordingly directed JOY FM to publish a rejoinder of the Energy Commission unedited and apologize. The Radio Station has also been asked to edit the story on its website to reflect the submissions by the Energy Commission.