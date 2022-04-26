NMC Determines Complaint From Ministry Of Parliamentary Affairs Against Captain Smart & Onua Fm

The National Media Commission has directed Onua FM and Godsbrain Smart (A. K. A. Captain Smart) to retract their publications of November 24, 2021, against the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and the person of the Minister Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu.

The broadcast had alleged among other things that the Ministry did not exist but had been given a budgetary allocation of Sixteen Million Cedis to spend. At the Complaints Settlement Committee, the station could not substantiate the allegations.

The Commission found the behaviour of Onua Fm unethical and unprofessional and directed the station to apologise and retract the story. In addition, Onua FM has been directed to remove the unfounded allegations from all their social media platforms.