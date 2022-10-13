NMC Directs Alpha Radio And Zuria Fm To Cease Fire

The National Media Commission has directed two radio stations in Kumasi to cease and refrain from mutual altercations, insinuations, aspersions and innuendo cast against each other in their programmes.

They are also to cease reducing issues on their airwaves to personal vendetta, attacks and denigration since such acts are unethical and unprofessional.

The directive follows a complaint lodged by Alpha Radio against Zuria 88.7 FM. In the complaint Alpha Radio CEO Sheikh Mohammed Ridwan Mohammed accused the General Manager of Zuria 88.7 FM Yussif Abdul Ganiyu, of personal attacks,religious bigotry and incitement of Muslims against Christians.

The Complainant noted that the General Manager of Zuria FM accused him for opening its facilities to Christians for which in his opinion has the potential of converting Muslims to Christianity. Mr Yussif Ganiyu denied all the accusations and said they were baseless.

At a hearing in Kumasi, on Tuesday October 11, 2022, it emerged that there were deep seated sentiments against the two personalities involved which has influence on their programmes such they are turned into personal vendetta and uninformed judgements.

According to one of the parties there was a programme in which a well-known Islamic Scholar phoned in, and was interviewed and he said that any Muslim who allows his or her facility to be used to propagate any religious faith apart from Islam commits sacrilege. This comment, Alpha Radio considers to be in bad taste due to the level of religious pluralism in the country and in particular the remarkable demonstration of religious tolerance by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Nuhu Sharabutu and the Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia.

Zuria FM pointed out that on that occasion, it was a question from a listener as to the fate of Muslims who do not drink alcohol but transport alcohol, those who do not eat pork but drink pork soup as well as those who lease their facilities to people who propagate other religious faiths which prompted the response from Sheikh Abubakari but that immediately after the programme, they drew his attention to the fact that there were instances of the Holy Prophet Mohammed, providing space in mosques for Christians to pray and encouraging Muslims to seek comfort from their Christian brothers whenever they are in distress or difficulty.

Zuria FM was told that this part should have been done on air for listeners to hear them in the background after the programme.

It was observed from submissions from both sides that there had been baseless personal attacks and open vendetta against the CEO of Alpha Radio and the General Manager of Zuria FM and that there was so much ill-will and animosity between them. It was established that the CEO of Alpha used to host programmes on Zuria before establishing his own station and that both compete on affiliation with Deutch Welle as well as the fact that staff of Zuria 88.7 were suspected to have been poached by Alpha, a claim which was forcefully refuted by Alpha Radio.

The Chairman of the NMC, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh inspite of all the difficulties in appeasing the parties involved, encouraged both parties to tone down emotions, rising tempers and the use of uncivil language to state their case and show respect towards each other. When reason prevailed, both parties agreed to respect and abide by the decision of the NMC.

The NMC has therefore ruled that both stations should cease the incessant attacks on each other, act professionally and stop propagating hate to their listeners as well as the community in which they operate.

In addition, the Commission has directed that the two radio stations should cease hosting programmes that espouse religious fundamentalism.

Zuria FM and its management has been directed to apologise for any misconceptions or miscommunication from the interview with Sheikh Abubakari, that gave the impression that Islam cannot tolerate any other religion, particularly Christianity.

The Chairman noted that following a memorandum signed last year by all state institutions who have the mandate in dealing with issues in the mass media environment,any radio and television station using its programme to foment trouble or undermine national security will have its frequency withdrawn or the persons involved prosecuted.

The NMC in the same vein could recommend to professional bodies or associations to discipline their members whose actions are unethical and ferment national instability, public order and peace.