As part of measures to contain hate speech and disinformation, the National Media Commission has today released its election watch app (Android version) to help with election incidence reporting.

Additionally, the Commission has begun a process to expedite consideration of concerns relating to hate speech, disinformation and incitement from aggrieved persons. Matters brought before the Commission will therefore be dealt with under the broad constitutional mandate of the Commission to ensure high journalistic standards and not necessarily under the formal Complaints Settlement process. The idea is to deal with matters within (48) forty-eight hours upon submission to the Commission.

GEORGE SARPONG

EXECUTIVE SECRETARY