NMC Rules On Dr. Joseph Gyanteh’s Complaint Against Daily Guide News Media

The National Media Commission has determined a complaint lodged against The Daily Guide News Media by Dr Joseph Gyanteh a private hospital Consultant and a businessman.

According to Dr. Joseph Gyanteh, the Daily Guide newspaper, published a malicious story about him which has dented his image, his calling and caused huge financial loss to his company,as a result of an invitation from the Ghana Police Service to assist locate one Dr Harrison Gidisu whom he helped when he was consulting for Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HEFRA)

He stated that whilst at the Police station a journalist from the daily Guide News Media requested for an interview which he granted only to find out the following day that the said interview he granted had been published which sought to malign him.

He said that the paper published a story with his picture and that of Dr Gidisu with a mischievous heading “Fake Heart Surgeon Grabbed “without identifying the individuals in the photograph. Daily Guide refused to publish a rejoinder he submitted to them to set the records straight.

Daily Guide’s Executive Editor Mr. Fortune Alimi denied ever receiving any rejoinder from the complainant. He contended that the story as reported, was on Dr. Gidisu who was being sought by the police because he was not registered with the Medical and Dental Council. He said the Story as published was a report from a press conference held by the Medical and Dental Council on the activities of Dr. Gidisu as an unlicensed practitioner.

The Committee therefore directs as follows after hearing the complaint:

That Daily Guide erred in not identifying the persons in the photograph used in the story.

That there was no follow up to the story which was used in the publication by Daily Guide.

The Commission also directs that Daily Guide apologise to Dr. Joseph Gyanteh, retract the story and publish his rejoinder.

Dr Joseph Gyanteh was also directed not to use the social media to malign or run any commentary on the reporter and the Daily Guide Newspapers.

ALEXANDER BANNERMAN

DEPUTY EXECUTIVE SECRETARY