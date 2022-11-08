NMI CEO Receives Outstanding African Professional Award In Health Insurance

The Chief Executive Officer of Nationwide Medical Insurance, Nancy Ampah has been adjudged the Outstanding African Professional in health insurance at the African Professionals Awards held in Ethiopia.

The African Outstanding Professionals Awards is a pan-African awards scheme designed to identify and publicly recognize capable and accomplished professionals across the various delineated fields of activity. The awards scheme is open to indigenous Africans and foreign nationals who are domiciled and professionally active in Africa.

The awards aim to encourage and promote professionalism in socio-economic activity all around the continent to support efforts to make Africa competitive within the emergent global economy and society, and to directly identify professionals who are world-class in their activities.

Commenting on the award, Nancy said, “I am humbled to receive this award amid the recognition and honour it comes with. I thank the organizers for the recognition and the entire Nationwide team for their support. I dedicate this award to the management and staff of Nationwide Medical Insurance for their support as I steer the company forward to attain greater heights. Nationwide Medical Insurance continues to dominate the private health insurance industry due to the collective efforts of employees, whom I am excited to lead”.

Nancy Ampah has been leading Nationwide Medical Insurance for over a decade and has substantial experience in research [School of Public Health] and health insurance, having worked with the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) from its inception in management.

Under her stewardship, Nationwide has received several awards, including being a four-time award winner of the health insurance company of the year and the private health insurance hall of fame award at the Ghana Insurance Awards. The company has also joined the prestigious Ghana Club 100. Nancy Ampah is a thought leader in health insurance, having presented and participated in several local and international conferences and seminars on the subject.

She doubles as the Acting President of the Private Health Insurance Association of Ghana (PHIAG) and has more than 15 awards in health insurance and leadership to her credit.