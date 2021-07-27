Nmlitsakpo Mantse accuses TDC over community 25 lands

Nii Emmanuel Tetteh Oglie II Chief of Kpone-Nmlitsakpo (Saki) on Tuesday accused the TDC Development Company Limited and the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) of a grand scheme to unlawfully take lands that belong to the Nmlitsakpo stool.

However, the TDC affirmed that the lands in contention fall within its acquisition area, and advise any aggrieved parties to search for the Lands Commission to ascertain the real owners of lands.

Addressing the media on the said piece of land at Community 25 Annex in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality, Nii Tetteh Oglie II stated that, the land in contention was owned by the Nmlitsakpo stool and that TDC does not have the right to allocate it to any individual or entity without resort to the stool.

According to the Chief, the said land covering about 2,000 acres of which portions were released to the Volta River Authority for their thermal plant project during Ghana’s power crises.

He claimed that some individuals have used clandestine means to acquire some portions leaving only about 50 acres.

Nii Tetteh Oglie appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intervene and stop anyone who uses the presidency to procure lands saying it tends to denigrate the president’s office.

The Nmlitsakpo Chief further alleged that some persons from the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) were behind the agenda to sell out the said land to friends in higher authority for their personal use.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ian Okwei, TDC Protocol and Administrative Officer told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the said land was allocated to TOR for staff accommodation purposes in 2006.

Mr Okwei said since 2006 TOR has been paying grand rent to TDC on the property.

He recounted that the land was initially a reserved land, which the military was allowed to use for some period, but the TDC took custody of it again. It, therefore, falls within its acquisition area,