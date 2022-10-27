Nneka You Foundation and partners joins global breast cancer campaign

Nneka Youth Foundation, in collaboration with the National Association of Public Health Students and Volunteer Nurses of Margaret Marquart Catholic Hospital (Kpando), has joined the worldwide Breast Cancer Awareness campaign and free breast screening exercise to create awareness in some second cycle schools.

Three Senior High Schools in the Afadjato South District, who benefited from the exercise were St Daniel Comboni Technical Vocational School, Jim Bourton Senior High School and Leklebi Senior High School.

Miss Jacqueline Botwe, a Public Health Nurse and the Vice President of the Association, and a seven- member team, made the youth aware that there was no known cause of cancer, the more reason they must be careful about their bodies.

She asked the students to avoid the use of drugs, among other things, to boost their hormones to make them sexually active or to prevent pregnancy.

She advised the youth to know their bodies, especially their breasts, to be able to notice any changes and seek early medical attention.

Madam Janet Bubune Opoku, the Assistant Head of Jim Bourton Senior High School, said the knowledge given would go a long way to save the students and their families, including herself.

Mrs. Cecilia Fiaka, Executive Director of Nneka Youth Foundation, advised the students to abstain from sex rather than taking emergency pills to prevent pregnancy that may in the long run trigger health problems.

Mrs. Ella Faith Ashong of the Department of Children (Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection) and the founder of Ellatex Charity advised the students to become ambassadors to educate their mothers and sisters to avoid death as a result of Breast Cancer.

The team emphasised the constant examination for early detection and cure of breast cancer.

The boys were also encouraged to carry on with the campaign.