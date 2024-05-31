No Black Bombers for Paris 2024 as Theo Allotey Falls Short in Bangkok

Ghana’s dreams of having a male boxer at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games have been dashed.

Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey, also known as ‘Theo Lopez,’ lost in a split decision to his Chinese opponent in the flyweight round of 16 at the crucial qualifying tournament in Bangkok. The Wisdom Boxing Gym athlete fought valiantly but couldn’t secure the win needed to advance.

With Allotey’s defeat, Ghana will not have a representative in men’s boxing at the Paris Olympics. The country’s hopes now rest on Ornella Sathoud, the sole remaining contender. Based in the USA, Sathoud is set to compete in the women’s middleweight quarter-finals on Saturday, aiming to secure her place in the Paris 2024 Games and keep Ghana’s Olympic boxing hopes alive.