No camping of delegates at NDC ccongress

The National Democratic Congress NDC has cautioned against camping of delegates during its National Delegate Congress.

A statement issued by Mr Alex Segbefia, Chairman, NDC National Congress Planning Committee and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Committee had taken notice of the unfortunate practice of camping delegates by some candidates in the Youth and Women conferences scheduled to take place on Saturday, 10th December, at the University of Cape Coast.

“The committee wishes to inform all candidates, delegates and stakeholders in the impending elections, that detailed prior accommodation arrangements have already been made for all delegates attending the conference,” it said.

“As such, it is outlawed for any candidate to camp or accommodate any delegate outside of the approved and sanctioned accommodation facilities for delegates.”

The statement cautioned that the Party would not be responsible for the safety and security of any delegate who accepts such overtures from candidates to be housed in facilities that were unsanctioned by the party.

It said all candidates, delegates and stakeholders were to adhere to this directive to enhance the security of all persons and ensure the early start of proceedings.

The statement said any regional Youth Organiser or regional Women Organiser who allows delegates under their supervision to be camped by any person in violation of this directive shall be sanctioned by the Party.