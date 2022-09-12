No Comment on Putin-Xi Meeting But Concerned About Russia-China Alliance – White House

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday refused to comment on the upcoming meeting between the presidents of Russia and China in Moscow later this week, but reiterated the United States’ concerns about the alliance between the two countries.

“We’re going to let President Xi [Jinping] and President [Vladimir] Putin speak to their meeting. We’ve made clear our concerns about the depth of China’s alignment and ties with Russia, even as Russia prosecutes a war of aggression in Ukraine, but again, I’m not going to speak to their meeting. They can speak to that themselves,” Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

Xi is scheduled to meet with Putin this week during his first trip outside China since the COVID-19 pandemic started and ahead of the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) set to take place in Uzbekistan September 15-16.

The United States has repeatedly issued warnings to China about the inadmissibility of its support for Russia amid Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine. China has repeatedly stated its intention to continue to develop mutually beneficial relations with Russia despite the protests by its Western partners.