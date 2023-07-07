No Copyright Infringement By Look Alikes Tonight – DKB

Comedy Express, the premium monthly comedy show, takes center stage tonight. Dubbed the “Look-Alikes Edition”, The show promises to deliver high-quality comedic spectacle guaranteed to have patrons enjoy an unforgettable experience.

Happening on July 7, this month’s edition promises be an unforgettable event as each act billed are geared to give epic performances. Comedians billed to perform on the night include DKB, OB Amponsah, MJ, Waris and Ranzy. There would also be special appearances from the 4Kings and Nana Show Boy who would give the State of the Nation Address.

Speaking with DKB about the role the look alikes will play to make the show a success, he explained “I put them on the show to come and entertain people. I have also seen the content they put out, those guys are hilarious. It will be a great opportunity for them to perform some of their own music so believe that on the night the wouldn’t be performing any music belonging to their famous doppelgangers.”

The show starts at 7pm sharp inside the Snap Cinemas (A.M.A Building). Tickets are selling at GhC 100.00 for Regular and GhC 200.00 for VIP. For further tickets inquiry or purchase, contact 055-813-4734 or dial the short code *713*33*55#.

So, brace yourselves for an evening filled with non-stop, side-splitting jokes. Come out in your numbers and witness the explosion of comedy like you have never seen before.