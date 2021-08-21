No court has ruled that the Akwer family has land at Hwakpo – Chief

Nene Hakpo Adi-Buertey Puplampu lV, Chief of Hwakpo in the Ada West District, has cautioned the Akwer family and others from misinforming the public over issues surrounding Hwakpo and it lands.

The Chief, who is not a litigant in the matter, also revealed that the Hwakpo land issue was” pending before the High Court (Land Court Tema) and so no judgement has been given yet hence my caution. ”

In a reaction to a news story made by some news outlets, Nene Puplampu lV said, status quo is that the Hwakpo land was for the Adibiawer clan which Puplampu was part and not Dangmebiawer clan of which the Akwer family belonged.

“Hwakpo is formerly called Puplampukorpe because the Puplampu family were the original settlers, founders and traditional rulers of the place since time immemorial.

I have seen a publication with the headline that “Court rule over Hwakpo land in favor of the Akwer family.”

Secondly, the main story spoke about Adokorpe which is not Hwakpo and so it shows that the headline contradicts the story, ” he explained.

The Chief told the GNA that he would wait until the final judgement of the Land Court at Tema before making an official statement on issues about land in his area but “because Hwakpo’s name has been mentioned, I have to show an interest. ”

He therefore called on any interested party in the Hwakpo land issue to abstain from making prejudicial comments until the final judgement on the case.