Mr Michael Yao Tsuiatorfe, Ketu South Municipal Director, Ghana Education Service (GES) says there are no reported cases of COVID-19 since schools reopened about two weeks ago.

Ketu South recorded a total of 64 confirmed cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country last year, with 56 recoveries, three deaths and five active cases.

Mr Tsuiatorfe, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in reaction to the distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to schools to help in the fight against the pandemic, said though not enough PPE went to the schools, no pupil or student had tested positive for the virus.

GNA’s visits to some schools in the Ketu South Municipality revealed that hand sanitisers and tissues were the only PPE distributed to both public and private schools in the Municipality.

The visits showed low compliance with the face mask wearing among pupils of Aflao-Avoeme Basic School as compared to Hedzranawo AME Zion School, which recorded much higher compliance.

At Amazing Love School, Denu, a private school, almost every pupil was in face mask though some occasionally took them off because of the difficulty in breathing and the need to catch some fresh air.

Mr Tsuiatorfe, however, gave the assurance that the municipality would soon take delivery of the other PPE for distribution to schools to support the fight and ensure the safety of the children.

Mr Tsuiatorfe, who also oversees the Ketu North Municipal Education Directorate, said his outfit had been visiting schools across the two Municipalities and was yet to hear of a report of any pupil or student being infected with the virus.