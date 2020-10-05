Mr Sam Koranteng, Corporate Services Executive, MTN Ghana, has said the Company recorded no COVID-19 triggered job losses.

Many businesses across the country had been negatively impacted by the outbreak of the pandemic and its attendant preventive directives including closure of the country’s borders and partial lockdown in some parts of the country.

As a result, shops suffered drastic reduction in sales, business slowed down and some companies that manufacture products for export completely shut down with their workers directed to stay at home without pay.

Mr Koranteng, speaking at the 2020 edition of the MTN Editors Forum, said none of the Company’s employees got affected at MTN, “the secret behind our results is our people and investing in our people continued through online and digital means to ensure training and development is achieved.”

He disclosed that the Company had carried out some simulation exercises in the past, thus, made it possible to allow 90 per cent of staff to work from home at the peak of the pandemic.

The Corporate Services Executive said MTN Ghana committed millions of Ghana cedis into the COVID-19 fight and part of that went into investing in staff welfare.

“Of the over GHC100 million MTN Ghana has committed so far to complement the government’s effort in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, GHC29 million went into investment in staff. These include supply of Personal Protective Equipment, 45 buses for frontline staff transportation and establishment of a welfare fund.”

Mr Koranteng said the company was taking steps to clampdown on Mobile Money (MoMo) fraud committed mostly against its customers and implored subscribers not to entertain conversations regarding their MoMo wallet.

The first-ever virtually held forum, which had about 81 attendees from the Southern Business District sought to engage stakeholders on innovations and strategies the telecommunications giant took from 2019 till date to deliver a bold and bright digital experience to customers.

Mr Selorm Adadevoh, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, thanked all especially the media, subscribers and staff for their support to the company throughout its trying times this year, regarding the major outages in January and February, the COVID-19 outbreak and later, the monopoly saga.