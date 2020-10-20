Sudanese Justice Minister Nasr-Eddin Abdul-Bari said on Monday that the Sudanese government and the International Criminal Court (ICC) have not yet agreed on a specific mechanism to try those wanted for crimes in the Darfur region.

At a press conference in the capital Khartoum, Abdul-Bari said Sudan has presented three proposals to the ICC: establishment of a joint court, the appearance of the defendants before the ICC, or establishment of a special court in Sudan.

ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda started on Saturday an official visit to Sudan that will last until Oct. 21. Bensouda is holding meetings with senior Sudanese officials to discuss means of cooperation between the ICC and Sudan regarding those against whom ICC has issued arrest warrants.

During 2009 and 2010, the ICC issued arrest warrants against former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, as well as other ministers, for allegedly committing genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in Sudan’s Darfur region.