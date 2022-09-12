No durbars at 2022 Odwira Festival – Aburihene

Otoobuor Djan Kwasi II, Aburihene and the Adontenhene of Akuapem Traditional Council, says the 2022 Odwira Festival will be celebrated without durbars.

A statement signed by the Adontenhene said there would also not be sitting in palanquins in any town in the traditional area.

“Chiefs can at any rate perform all their customary rites but such should be confined to their places,” the Acting President said.

He urged the Chiefs and the people to abide by the decisions of the Traditional Council in the interest of peace and harmony in Akuapem.

This year’s festival will start from Monday, September 12, to Sunday, September 18.