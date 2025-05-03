Ghana Enforces Strict National Service Requirements to Combat Payroll Fraud

Ghana’s National Service Authority (NSA) will now require all graduates to present a valid Ghana Card and proof of accreditation from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to enroll in national service, Acting Director General Felix Gyamfi announced.

The measures aim to eradicate longstanding payroll fraud, including the use of “ghost names,” which have drained public funds for years.

Gyamfi’s declaration follows a February 2025 directive by President John Mahama ordering the National Investigations Bureau to probe the NSA after auditors identified 81,885 suspected fraudulent entries on its payroll. The irregularities surfaced during a Finance Ministry headcount intended to resolve payment arrears owed to service personnel since August 2024. “If you don’t have a Ghana Card, you are not allowed to do national service,” Gyamfi stated during an interview on Joy FM’s GhanaConnect. “This high-level identification blocks individuals with questionable credentials from accessing the system.”

The policy also bars graduates from unaccredited institutions, which Gyamfi described as “schools of questionable character,” from participating. While these rules existed previously, lax enforcement and weak leadership allowed systemic abuses to persist. New safeguards include mandatory monthly biometric verification at NSA offices, strict age compliance, and live physical checks before allowance disbursement.

The crackdown reflects broader efforts to restore trust in the national service program, which provides graduates with temporary public-sector employment. Analysts note that payroll fraud has plagued Ghana’s institutions for decades, undermining fiscal discipline and diverting resources from legitimate beneficiaries. However, implementing biometric systems and stringent checks may face logistical hurdles, particularly in remote regions with limited NSA infrastructure.

The reforms arrive amid heightened scrutiny of public spending under Ghana’s $3 billion IMF program, which prioritizes fiscal consolidation. Success in curbing NSA fraud could strengthen confidence in governance, though sustained political will and transparency in enforcement will determine long-term impact. As the NSA transitions to tighter controls, stakeholders emphasize that equitable access for qualified graduates remains critical to maintaining the program’s social and economic objectives.