No Government Can Remove Security Chief Amid Pending Supreme Court Case – Kofi Bentil

Kofi Bentil, Vice President of Policy Think Tank IMANI Africa, has firmly stated that no government can remove any security chief in Ghana while a case concerning their tenure remains pending in the Supreme Court.

His comments come amid claims that attempts are being made to oust George Akuffo Dampare, PhD, from his position as Inspector General of Police (IGP).

In a Facebook post, Bentil emphasized that any move to remove Dampare would be in contempt of court as the case regarding the tenure of security chiefs, including the IGP, is still unresolved. He strongly defended Dampare’s tenure, highlighting his significant contributions to Ghana’s security, particularly during the recent tense elections, which were handled without any violence or police shootings.

“I am breaking my FB leave again to tell all those crazy people attempting to upset the safety and security of Ghana that this nation belongs to us all and you cannot force yourself on anyone without severe consequences!!! LEAVE DR. DAMPARE ALONE!!” Bentil wrote.

He further added that Dampare’s leadership had played a crucial role in maintaining peace and stability in the country. Bentil also pointed out that any attempt to remove a security chief under these circumstances would be unlawful and should be reversed.

“More importantly, there is a pending Supreme Court case on the tenure of all security chiefs, including the IGP. As long as this case is not concluded, it is contempt of court to try and remove any security chief. Any such removal can and should be reversed!” he declared.

Bentil’s call to “Leave Dampare Alone” has sparked further debate on the issue, with some supporting his stance on the legalities surrounding security chiefs’ removal, while others continue to voice concerns over the IGP’s leadership.