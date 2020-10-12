Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has refuted media reports that a Ghanaian government official has been arrested in the United Kingdom (UK) in connection with £26 million.

He said, it was also untrue the UK authorities had intercepted a haul of cash being smuggled from Ghana.

His comments followed fake audio recording circulating on some social media portals over the weekend.

Responding to the allegations in a media interview on Monday, Mr Oppong Nkrumah accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of being behind those fabrications as part of its propaganda strategy ahead of the December 7 polls.

“As the country draws closer to the December polls, the opposition NDC will deploy all manner of propaganda tools in a desperate bid to sway voters.

“No government official has been arrested in the UK. It is a total fabrication and we are clear in our minds that it is a fabrication by the NDC, and it’s part of its strategy for these last eight weeks, where they will be churning out a lot of fabrication, lies and fake audiotapes.

“The first person to articulate it publicly is Inusah Fusieni, an NDC Member of Parliament.

“They are the ones who are championing it and articulating it on their online media platforms. And now you can also find that, there is a fake audiotape that purports to be international news which is being circulated since last night,” the Minister stated.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah indicated that the strategy being deployed by the NDC was similar to what the party adopted weeks before the 2008 elections and has been part of its propaganda architecture, especially going into this year’s election.

The Minister, therefore, called on the media and the public to ignore such fabrications and remain alert as more of similar fabrications would emerge in the coming weeks as the NDC and NPP, battle for votes in the December polls.

“We are calling on first of all the media and the public not to fall for this fabrications and fake doctored or cooked up tapes that they are going to be churning out in the next eight weeks as we get ready for the elections,” the Minister added.