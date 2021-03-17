MTN MobileMoney (MoMo) Limited has announced that effective April 2,2021, all MoMo customers will be required to present valid ID cards for MoMo cash-out (withdrawal)transactions.

A statement issued in Accra and copied to the GNA by Mr Samuel Koranteng, the Corporate Services Executive of MTN, said per the directive, customers were expected to present any of the following ID cards – Ghana Card, Driving License, Passport, Voter’s ID, and NHIS.

It said all MoMo agents would be required to select the ID type and enter the ID card number presented by the customer before the transaction could be completed and that without a valid ID card, MoMo cash-out transactions could not be processed.

Mr Eli Hini, the General Manager of MobileMoney Limited, said, “The enforcement of this directive apart from being a regulatory requirement will also complement efforts being taken by MTN MoMo to curb MoMo fraud in the country.”

He said the MTN MobileMoney Limited remained committed to the fight against MoMo fraud and would continue to implement measures that would make the service safer.

Mr Hini said the request for an ID card for MoMo transactions was not a new requirement, adding that, it had been part of the service and was strictly enforced at MTN branch Offices or Service Centers nationwide, and is now being extended to the merchants.

To make MoMo usage safer, MTN customers are encouraged to continue to observe the three Golden Rules for mobile money usage

These include customers should at no point disclose their MoMo PIN codes to anyone, they should never allow other people to perform transactions on their behalf and they must not entertain any calls that seek to discuss their wallets or get them to respond to promotions they have not participated in.

“In addition, customers who make deposits on their wallets must always check to ensure the funds have been received before they leave the vendors shop,” the statement said.