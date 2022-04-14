No Injunction On Kwahu State Book Launch – Traditional Council Refute Claims

The Kwahu Traditional Council in the Eastern Region has refuted the news trending that the Nkawkaw High Court has placed an injunction on the Kwahu State Book which is yet to be launched on Saturday at Mpreaso.

The Traditional Council through its Solicitors in a statement said, “Our attention has been drawn to some information making rounds in the media space that the Launching of the Kwahu State Book Project has been stopped by the High Court, Nkawkaw, and also to the fact that one Kwaku Baah has issued a writ of summons against the Traditional Council and others including Okwahuhene”.

They also stated “We wish to inform all and sundry that NO COURT HAS PLACED ANY INJUNCTION on the launching of the Okwahu State Book. We wish to advise that the mere filing of court processes against a chief does not STOP the said chief from performing his chiefly duties”.

They further entreat the general public to ignore the rumors that the Book Launch has been injuncted.

The Plaintiffs; Opanin Kwaku Baah and Opanin Kwabena Agyei all representing Daasebre Mampong Ageyi II (plaintiffs) on Tuesday secure an injunction from Nkwakwa High Court and served on Kwahu Traditional Council, Daasebre Akuamoa Agyapong II, National Commission of Culture and Isaac Bright Botwe (defendants) restraining them from launching the book.

The order on the injunction is restraining the defendants by themselves, servants, agents, cohorts howsoever described from holding a grand durbar of chiefs at Mpraeso Social Centre on Saturday 6th day of April 2022 or any other date or place to launch and publish a book entitled Kwahu State Book.

This was contained in six (6) points of the statement of claim by 1st Plaintiff Opanin Kwabena Agyei and 2nd Plaintiff Opanin Kwaku Baah, all representing Daasebre Mampong Agyei II.

Meanwhile, the Kwahu Traditional Council and the Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II advisory board in collaboration with the Ghana State Book have said they will finally launch the Kwahu state book on April 16, 2022.

Barima Dr. Ofori Ameyaw who served as a representative of Kwahuman Hene Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II said, the Ghana state book has launched a series of state books in Offinso, Techiman, and Senya.

He said the state book would viciously depict the history, culture, and customs of all the sub towns under the Kwahu land. Dr. Barima stated that the process to draft the Kwahu state began some two years ago.

Consequently, he revealed that there were no funds to initiate the Kwahu state book but rather, the Kwahu indigenes kept their heads together and mobilized resources for the actualization of the book.

The book will also focus on remembering historic achievements made by Kwahus, including people who ensured development in their various jurisdictions.

The Kwahu state book boasts of one thousand, two hundred pages (1,200) after a draft was made available to Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II but a review and changes made have been shot up to over 3,000 pages to make sure fairness is achieved.

According to Dr. Ofori Ameyaw, a copy of the book can be purchased at a cost of GH¢1, 200.

Kwahuman Hene Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II will be present, including other dignitaries in the likes of former Presidents John Agyekum Kuffour, John Dramani Mahama, President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and vice Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi who also doubles as the current national house of chiefs president as well as Togbe Afede and Nene Sackitey among others.

The traditional council has warned that all events on that day from 9 am to 4 pm shall be grounded to pave way for the grand launching of the historic Kwahu state book.