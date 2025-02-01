No Job Losses in Information Ministry Agencies, Assures Minister-Designate

Felix Ofosu Kwakye, the Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, has moved to allay fears of job losses among workers in agencies under the now-defunct Information Ministry.

Speaking during his vetting by Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Friday, Kwakye assured employees that the government’s restructuring plans would not result in layoffs, despite the dissolution of the ministry and ongoing reforms.

The Information Ministry, which previously oversaw several key agencies, was dissolved as part of the government’s broader efforts to streamline operations and improve efficiency. This move had sparked concerns among workers about their job security and the future of their respective agencies. However, Kwakye sought to reassure stakeholders, emphasizing that the restructuring aims to enhance productivity rather than cut jobs.

“Let me be clear: nobody is going to suffer any job losses,” Kwakye stated firmly. He explained that the government’s strategy involves merging some agencies and revamping others to make them more effective and aligned with modern demands. “Over time, we will reduce the numbers through natural attrition and other measures, but the focus is on creating more efficient and responsive agencies,” he added.

Kwakye also revealed that the restructured agencies would no longer operate under a full ministry but would instead fall under the supervision of his office within the Office of the President. This shift, he argued, would eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks and ensure more direct oversight. “These agencies will be made much more efficient going forward, but they will be under my supervision under the Office of the President instead of being under a whole ministry,” he said.

The Minister-Designate’s comments come amid growing anxiety among workers in agencies such as the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and the Information Services Department (ISD), which have faced challenges in adapting to technological advancements and changing communication trends. While the government has yet to provide detailed plans for the mergers and revamps, Kwakye’s assurances have been welcomed as a step toward addressing workers’ concerns.

However, some critics remain skeptical, questioning how the government plans to achieve greater efficiency without significant workforce reductions. Others have called for transparency in the restructuring process, urging the government to engage with stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition.

As the government moves forward with its plans, the focus will be on balancing efficiency gains with the need to protect jobs and maintain morale among workers. For now, Kwakye’s assurances have provided a measure of relief, but the true test will lie in the implementation of these reforms and their impact on the affected agencies and their employees.