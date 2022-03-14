No Justification For Hating Ken Ofori-Atta: Razak Kojo Opoku Writes

He inherited almost nothing in the national coffers yet managed to raise revenue strategically to clean the messy situations he came to meet as the Finance Minister in 2017.

1. His predecessors took Ghana to IMF but Ken Ofori-Atta brought Ghana out of IMF.

2. His predecessor cancelled allowances for teachers and nursing trainees but Ken Ofori-Atta restored it back to our students.

3. His predecessors FAILED to look for money for Free SHS Policy but Ken Ofori-Atta was able to raised money for free Senior High School (SHS) Education and has been able to sustain the financing of the programme.

4. His predecessors left behind collapsed banking /financial sector resulting in losses of depositors funds.

However, Ken Ofori-Atta was able to raised money to save the collapsing banks/financial institutions as well as redeem the funds of depositors.

5. His predecessors left behind NHIS debts of billion cedis but Ken Ofori-Atta has been able to clear majority of the NHIS debts.

6. His predecessor left behind 15 killer and nuisance taxes but Ken Ofori-Atta has successfully scrapped all the 15 nuisance and killer taxes introduced by his predecessors.

Ken Ofori-Atta has performed better as the sector Minister for Finance than his predecessors. He is only hated by some people largely because he is the cousin of President Akufo-Addo.

If it is not witchcraft, how can a person hates Ken Ofori-Atta who has been able to raise monies for the implementation and sustainability of government’s programmes and policy initiatives, a novelty the opposition NDC failed to achieve thereby sending the country to IMF? Let’s praise where praise is due.