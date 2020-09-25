Ghana’s Head Coach, Charles K. Akonnor has announced a 23-man squad for next month’s International friendly game against Mali with no local player invited.

The 23 players are all foreign based players with six players earning their maiden call-up.

Ghana, who has been without a competitive game since November 2019 would play the Eagles of Mali on Friday, October 09, in Antalya, Turkey as part of the team’s preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Sudan.

Ghana was scheduled to play Equatorial Guinea three days later, but the Central African country, late Thursday, pulled out of the game, citing new travel restrictions imposed in their country due to the global pandemic, Covid -19.

Coach Akonnor has handed debut call ups to France based Alexander Djiku who plays for Strasbourg, Yakubu Mohammed of Azam FC in Tanzania, Benson Anang of MSK Zilina in Slovakia, Emmanuel Lomotey of Amiens in France and youngster Kamal Deen who plays for Danish side Nordsjaelland. Pyramid FC’s John Antwi has also been handed a call up by the Ghana Coach.

Turkey based Bernard Mensah makes a return to the team for the first time in five years. The game will come in handy for Akonnor who is yet to play his first game since he was appointed new Coach of the Black Stars in February this year.

Ghana tops Group F with 6 points following victories over South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in November 2019.

Herein the full squad

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg), Richard Ati Zigi (St. Gallen), Razak Abalora (Unattached)

Full Backs: Benson Anang (Zilina FC), Lumor Agbenyenu (Sporting Club), Yakubu Mohammed (Azam FC), Gideon Mensah (Vitoria de Guimaraes)

Centre Backs: Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Joseph Aidoo (Celta de Vigo), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens), Kassim Nuhu (Hoffenheim)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens), Bernard Mensah (Besiktas), Baba Iddrisu (RCD Mallorca)

Attackers/Wingers: Andre Ayew (Swansea), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), John Antwi (Pyramids FC), Eugene Ansah (Hapoel Shmona), Jefferey Schlupp (Crystal Palace), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha FC), Kamal Deen (Nordsjaelland SC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax SC).