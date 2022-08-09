No man of God is more religious than the National Chief Imam – Apostle Francis Amoako Atta

Apostle Francis Amoako Atta is the leader, founder and the General Overseer of the Lords Parliament Chapel has made a sterling revelation about Chief Imam.

According to him, “No man of God is more religious than the National Chief Imam and no man of God is more respectful than the National Chief Imam.”

Apostle Francis Amoako was speaking about the works of the National Chief Imam of which a number of the men of God in Ghana cannot be compared to.

Speaking on Anopa Bofo Show on Angel TV, Prophet Francis Amoako Attah said, if the National Chief Imam was able to donate to support the National Cathedral project, why are Christians running away from it.

The man of God said, the truth must be told without looking back and the National Chief Imam is one of the great men God is using to Bless the Country Ghana.

According to Prophet Francis Amoako Atta, he is much surprise that, the National Chief Imam could donate a huge amount of money to support the building of the National Cathedral whilst men of God in the Christian fraternity are washing their hands away from the contributions that will erect a building for God Almighty to reside in.

“The national Cathedral is meant for God and if people can leave their Church buildings and go to Atwea mountains to pray, why can’t Christians converge at a place called the National Cathedral to pray to their God,” he said and admonished the politicians and the leaders in the country to always give enough education which will be enough for people to understand and support their project.