No Medal For Ghana At IBA Men’s World Boxing Championship in Tashkent-Uzbekistan

Ghanaian boxer Amadu Mohammed aka ‘Moni Cater’ lost (0-5) to his opponent, Makhmud Sabyrkhan from Kazakhstan at the IBA World Boxing Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, thus failed to progress on to the semifinals (Medal zone) also known as the money zone.

Before, Mohammed has defeated George Molwantwa of Botswana via a split decision to qualify for the quarter finals of Bantamweight action at the 2023 IBA world championships ongoing in Uzbekistan.

With the latest result, it means and no Ghanaian boxer reached the medal zone, but Coach Ofori Asare says it was a good exercise and exposure for the boxers so that they will see and know what is happening and how they will train harder if they want to win medals at the 2024 Olympic Games.