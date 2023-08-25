No Media or Special Observer Accreditation for NPP Special Delegates Conference

The Special Delegates Conference scheduled for Saturday, August 26, has garnered utmost attention from the Presidential Election Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Setting the tone, the party has underscored its profound trust in the Electoral Commission, conferring upon them the pivotal responsibility of orchestrating an election that embodies transparency, equity, and unencumbered proceedings.

The sphere of security management has been exclusively vested in the hands of the police force, while entry beyond security perimeters remains the prerogative of duly accredited delegates, aspirants, committee members, or their designated representatives, alongside the agents of aspirants.

Secretary to the Committee, William Yamoah, has released a statement reminding all delegates to carry and validate their identification cards at the initial security checkpoint.

In tandem with this, the Committee has earnestly requested that all Regional Executive Committees temporarily halt any ongoing programs, including but not limited to workshops, training, extended meetings, retreats, residential gatherings, or any activities involving delegate congregations, until the Electoral College Election concludes.

Adherence to legal protocols is fervently advocated, with a strong urging for delegates to meticulously follow all electoral laws, regulations, and guidelines on the crucial date of August 26, 2023.

A stark warning is issued regarding the display of cast ballots in the public domain, as this act is deemed a criminal offense. Consequences in accordance with the law await those who transgress this provision. The Committee emphasizes that ballots publicly showcased will be invalidated.

It is imperative to grasp that the day of voting will not accommodate a congress, instead opting for a strict walk-in approach. This discernment leads to the anticipation that there will be no forum for National Party Executives, government representatives, or regional executives to address the delegates publicly.

The Committee assures all stakeholders – from aspirants and delegates to the general public – that these stringent guidelines ensure the confidentiality and integrity of the voting process. Deciphering individual voting preferences and patterns after the conclusion of the election is rendered implausible by design.

With regard to media and observer accreditation, the NPP asserts that no special provisions will be made. The police will facilitate movement at the various voting centers for all attendees.

Reiterating their unwavering commitment, the Committee underscores its resolve to orchestrate an election that is unswervingly impartial, unbiased, and transparent.