No middlemen with the 2021 police recruitment in Ghana

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Acting Director-General of the Public Affairs Unit of the Ghana Police Service, has cautioned the public not patronise the services of persons who pose as middlemen for the Service’s 2021 recruitment process.

“We have not engaged any middlemen for the recruitment. Nobody has been tasked to go from one community to the other to sell any form or collect any money on behalf of the Police Administration,” he warned.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Thursday, ACP Ofori said persons interested in being recruited into the Service should access the website provided for it when the process starts on Friday, August 27.

All laid down procedures and regulations, he noted, have been properly indicated in the Service’s advertisement in the major dailies, stressing that people should go to the Commercial Banks to buy the recruitment forms.

ACP Ofori said, “No code has been given to any private person to use and those who visit communities to transact their nefarious business as if they had been tasked should be arrested and handed over to the police”.

“Giving your money to such people is done at one’s own risk as some would use names of high-ranked police officers to transact that business but they must be challenged and arrested,” he stated.