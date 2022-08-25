No Military Base Has Been Set Ablaze in Dormaa -Armed Forces

The Ghana Armed Forces has debunked reports that a Military base has been set ablaze in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region.

It said what was razed was an accommodation facility being constructed by the Regional Coordinating Council to house a Military Detachment and a shelter for staff of Forestry Commission.

A press statement to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said at the time of the incident there were no military personnel at the location and that it was the Police that successfully brought the situation under control.

“It must be noted that the Military Detachment is yet to be permanently deployed to that particular location as part of Operation Halt I to curb the illegal logging and lumbering, which has been on the ascendency in the Region,” it said.

The statement said the GAF would respond appropriately in instances where its personnel mandated to ensure peace and security in the country and to protect important national assets were attacked.