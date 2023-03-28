No MP was paid to approve new ministers – Paul Twum Barimah reveals

The Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Paul Apraku Twum Barimah, has revealed that no Member of Parliament was paid or influenced financially to vote to approve the newly appointed Ministers.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the New Crusading Guide, honorable Twum Barimah revealed that all members of Parliament voted out of their clean conscience and were never influenced as claimed by a section of the minority members of Parliament.

“ Those who are claiming that some members of parliament from the minority were influenced financially to endorse the appointment of the new ministers should not be taken serious, they are making claims with no evidence just to please John Mahama and the new executive of the National Democratic Congress. I can say on authority as a Member of Parliament that no MP was given a dime to vote. I was in parliament and did not see or hear of anything of a sort. I am daring them to bring evidence to prove their claims else they should keep quiet, he stated.

The six new ministers appointed by President Akufo-Addo in February 2023, were approved by Members of Parliament after some nerve-racking hours in the House.

The Appointments Committee could not recommend the approval of the nominees on consensus compelling the House to vote to decide the fate of the minister-designates.

Voting took about an hour, followed by sorting of the ballot papers and later counting by some staff of Parliament.

After counting was done, the Speaker, Alban Bagbin announced the results in which all the ministers and a deputy minister nominee were approved by Parliament.