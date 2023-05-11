No need to change our ‘servant leader’ MP – Delegates Advised

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) chairman for the Hemang Lower Denkyira Constituency in the Central Region has urged delegates to maintain the current Member of Parliament Lawyer Bright Wireko – Brobby for another term.

Mr. Abubakar Farouk says there is no need to change an MP who is bringing developmental projects to the constituency, creating jobs, and supporting needy but brilliant students to complete their education.

Addressing party delegates at a reflection meeting organised by constituency executives and the MP to discuss party unity going into the 2024 general elections, Mr. Farouk said the party cannot risk gambling with the fortunes of the MP who has shown he has the constituents at heart.

He says the success of the MP will be crucial if the NPP can break the 8 and win the 2024 presidential elections.

“This election is not just about becoming an MP. It is about leading the party to win a third consecutive term for the first time under the Fourth Republic… This MP has been able to achieve a lot by supporting the interest of the youth in various ways in the communities and has helped women who needed support to boost their businesses,” he said.

“Majority of us believe that the MP has kept faith with the constituents and this is not time to try another person,” the chairman added.

The NPP, Mr. Farouk noted, could not afford to disappoint Ghanaians by not winning the 2024 elections, saying all the impactful policies implemented by the government could collapse under another National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration. He said the NPP had proven to be the best party for Ghanaians and urged the delegates to choose the right leaders to ensure continuity of progress and development.

The constituency chairman called on party faithfuls to be decorous in their campaign and desist from character assassination and politics of insults, reminding them that the battle was not among members of the party but with the opposition.

“We need unity to break the eight and we cannot take our own party members to the cleaners during this campaign and expect them to join us for the main task ahead,” Mr. Farouk said.

Present at the reflection meeting were Daniel Anane Otoo (1st Vice Chairman), Peter Ofori (2nd Vice Chairman), Timothy Terry Tweneboah (Former Chairman), Francis Asare (Regional Treasure), Faustina Ampah (Women Organizer), Linda Amissah (Deputy Women Organizer), Pious Gyabeng (Youth Organizer), Samuel Baidoo (Deputy Organizer), Isaac Ofori Donkor (Communications Officer), Bernard Nana Ayebeng (Secretary), Abu Iddrissu (NASARA Coordinator), Alhaji Mohammed Saani (Deputy NASARA Coordinator) and Vida Oduro (Deputy Organizer).

Story by: Nana Yaw Reuben Jr.