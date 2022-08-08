No need to reshuffle my appointees – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo said he is not ready to reshuffle his ministers because according to him, they have been outstanding.

Although there have been calls on him to reshuffle his appointees because of their abysmal performance leading to the serious economic downturn and hardships in the country, the President jumped to their defense.

According to him, the output of his ministers has met and in some cases exceeded his expectations therefore there is no need to reshuffle them.

He thus shove off pressures to sack some of his ministers and inject fresh blood and dynamism into his team. Notable among the names being mentioned for dismissal including Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta who has been accused of running the economy into the ditch culminating in the country’s return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking on Tamale-based North Star radio, President Akufo-Addo said “I have evaluated the work of my ministers consistently, I feel many of them for me have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at. If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call.”

He said some of the reshuffle calls especially from the opposition NDC have ulterior motives. “The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilise the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs.”