“No Objection to Zito’s Permanent Appointment at Kotoko” – Dr. Baah-Nuakoh

Ghana FA Club Licensing Board chairman Dr. Kwame Baah-Nuakoh has endorsed interim coach Abdul Karim Zito for Asante Kotoko’s permanent coaching role, citing his transformative impact since taking charge.

Zito, who assumed leadership after Prosper Narteh Ogum’s departure, has revitalized Kotoko’s season – guiding the club to the MTN FA Cup final while narrowing their league deficit to just two points behind leaders Gold Stars.

“The critical question isn’t management’s preference alone, but Zito’s own ambitions,” Dr. Baah-Nuakoh told Akoma FM. “If he desires the role permanently, his results demonstrate clear capability. The decision now rests on mutual agreement between coach and club.”

The former Kotoko management member emphasized that no barriers exist to Zito’s appointment should both parties align. His comments come ahead of Kotoko’s pivotal Matchday 32 clash against Gold Stars at Dunks Park this Sunday – a potential title decider.