No one can destabilize India with PM Modi at the helm – Harsh Vardhan Shringla

As India stands on the brink of its 18th Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the world’s attention is drawn to the nation’s democratic fortitude amidst increasing international scrutiny. At this important junction, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, former Foreign Secretary of India and Ambassador to USA, in an exclusive interview to Ravi Mishra, Assistant Editor, The Organiser has offered profound insights into India’s stance on external commentary and its assertive role on the global stage. Harsh Vardhan Shringla said,

said, “no one can destabilize India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm”.

Addressing recent diplomatic summons of representatives from Germany and the US over their remarks on India’s internal matters, Shringla reaffirmed India’s unyielding commitment to democratic principles. He emphasized the resilience of India’s democratic institutions and invoked the principle of non-interference enshrined in the UN charter. “Comments by some countries are unwarranted and totally unacceptable”, he stated firmly. India, he stressed, has refrained from commenting on the internal processes of other nations and expects the same respect in return.

On March 27, 2024, following comment of US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller who responded to question from Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey, a member of Al Qaeda-connected ultra-Islamist Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), India summoned US diplomat protesting Miller’s comment.

Regarding concerns raised by certain quarters about India’s democracy, Shringla exuded confidence in India’s internal mechanisms. He asserted, “No one can destabilise India with Prime Minister Modi at the helm”. Despite occasional negative coverage in Western media, Shringla highlighted India’s positive trajectory under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Economic stability and India’s role as a global problem-solver were cited as key indicators of progress.

Responding to queries about dissenting voices within India and their portrayal in Western media, Shringla underscored the essence of democracy. He affirmed that India values diverse opinions as a hallmark of its democratic ethos. Shringla remained resolute that such dissent would not impede India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

On the question of India’s relationship with the West, Shringla reiterated India’s newfound assertiveness. He emphasized that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India stands tall and unyielding. “There is no question of bowing to pressure or before anyone,” he affirmed.

Discussing India’s role as a mediator and global player, Shringla depicted India as a beacon of peace and non-violence. He highlighted India’s initiatives such as “Vaccine Maitri” during the COVID-19 pandemic and its constructive engagement in conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Emphasizing India’s commitment to Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the world as one family, Shringla portrayed India as a nation ready to extend a helping hand to troubled regions.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla’s words reflect India’s confidence and determination on the world stage. With a strong leadership under Prime Minister Modi, India remains steadfast in its commitment to democracy, sovereignty, and global peace—a force to be reckoned with in the 21st-century geopolitical landscape.

As the world witnesses India’s democratic exercise unfold in the upcoming elections, Shringla’s insights serve as a reminder of India’s enduring values and its role as a global leader. In an era marked by uncertainty, India stands as a beacon of stability, democracy, and progress, guided by the vision of a prosperous and inclusive future for all.

Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury is a multi-award-winning journalist, writer, research-scholar, and Editor, Blitz, a newspaper publishing from Bangladesh since 2003. He regularly writes for local and international newspapers. Follow him on X @Salah_Shoaib