No One Is Born Useless – Pastor Oduro Observes

The Yennyawoso District Minister of The Church of Pentecost, Pastor Charles Oduro, has urged Christians to view themselves as unique creatures of God with a special purpose to fulfil in life.

According to him, no human being is disadvantaged in his or her society, community or location. However, he said, one could only be described and addressed as such depending on how they carry themselves.

“No one is born useless, unless you make yourself one,” Pastor Oduro said this in a sermon he preached on Sunday, September 18, 2022, when he fellowshipped with members of the Grace Assembly.

Speaking on the topic: “Knowledge of God,” based on Daniel 11:32, the Yennyawoso District Minister stressed that what is mostly needed by Christians in these perilous times is the knowledge of God. He enlightened that whoever is filled with an undiluted Word of God is knowledgeable about God, saying, “He who knows God, knows His word.”

He added: “Being knowledgeable about God means having profound faith in Him and the insight of His Word.” He, thus, urged Christians to be full of God’s words since they are spirit and life (John 6:63) to avoid being filled with vain deceit based on human tradition and the elements of the world as nature abhors vacuum.

Admitting to the current economic hardship, the Man of God urged Christians to be strong in the Lord in order to override things. This, he said, could only be done by being knowledgeable about God.

“Having the knowledge of God equips the believer to be strong and they are able to withstand and weather the storms of life,” he disclosed.

Pastor Oduro mentioned Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego, who refused to bow and serve King Nebuchadnezzar’s golden statue, as well as David, who also killed Goliath as a result of their in-depth knowledge of God, as instances to affirm his assertion that knowledge of God is a panache for victory.

He also cited how Apostle Paul fought with the knowledge he had gained in the Lord and won victories (2 Corinthians 1:9-10), as further proof to buttress his point, saying, “Knowledge induces strength, and strength brings triumph.”

As the knowledge of God brings victory, the Yennyawoso District Minister, however, said a life deviod of God’s knowledge results in absurdity.

“Christians without the knowledge of God live their lives anyhow and they wander away from the faith,” he said, adding, “The Knowledge of God will help you to walk in righteous and in holiness to be able to override the devil and rule your world.”

Explaining further, Pastor Oduro noted that the major problem facing Christianity today is hermeneutics (interpretation of the Bible). He bemoaned the practice where some pastors interpret the Bible to suit their interests, which according to him, makes it difficult for many believers to come by the true knowledge of God. He, therefore, admonished the congregants to be perspicacious when it comes to the acceptance of teachings and doctrines, as such can make or unmake them, saying, “Doctrine received, believed and practiced determines one’s character, attitude and destiny.”

He urged Christians to use the knowledge they have acquired in the Lord to solve problems, noting that knowledge which is vacant is of no value.

Pastor Charles Oduro further appealed to the congregants to graduate from childhood to adulthood to grow in the knowledge of God to avoid being spiritual dwarfs and become spiritual giants.

“Knowledge, wisdom, revelation, law and, the word of God are for adults. So, you must graduate from childhood to adulthood,” he advised. He also encouraged Christians not to live in fear because they are divinely protected as their lives are hidden in the third heavens (2 Corinthians 12:1-4; Psalm 91) where the devil cannot traverse.

He led the congregants into the period of prayer after the sermon.

As part of the service, some children were dedicated to the glory of God.

Present at the service was Mrs. Gladys Oduro (wife of the District Minister).

Report by Emmanuel Nana Nsiah