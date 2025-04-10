No one owes you his or her loyalty & commitment(Allegiance) on a silver platter.

Loyalty & Commitment (Allegiance) are earned and they are reciprocal as well. Understanding this basic principle in life especially as a Politician helps.

As a leader, you choose the people you can trust & conveniently work with, so let’s allow the people to also choose the leader they can trust, follow, & conveniently work with in peace. No more loyalty & disloyalty manipulations. Loyalty must be serviced.

Issued By: Razak Kojo Opoku(PhD)