The Office of Former President Jerry John Rawlings has announced that there will be no one week ceremony for the late former president.

A statement issued by Mr Kobina Andoh Amoakwa, the Communications Director, copied to the Ghana News Agency on Sunday, said all flyers and other communication announcing such a ceremony were false and should be ignored.

It said it was also not true that the former First Lady was unwell and had been hospitalised.

“The public is informed that Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings is well and has not been admitted to any hospital,” it said.

“She was present when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama called on the family on Friday, November 13.”

Concerning condolence visits, the statement said all who wish to call on the family would be received by pre-arranged appointments.

It said individuals or organisations were kindly urged to book appointments by calling 0264444464.

People from all walks of life are urged to visit the Ghana International Conference Centre to sign the Book of Condolence opened in honour of the late President by the State.

The statement said due to the COVID-19 protocols all groups and institutions who obtained appointments but arrived at the office without nose masks would not be allowed in.