The Minerals Commission has debunked allegations that permits have been issued for mining in or near the Mole National Park in the Savannah Region.

Mr Martin Ayisi, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, in a statement, said no such Mining Permit had been issued for that purpose.

“The Commission, as the repository of records of all Mineral Rights in Ghana, entreats the public, particularly CSOs, who are partners and have been working closely with the Commission over the years, to seek clarifications from it before going public,” the statement said.