Mole National Park

The Minerals Commission has debunked allegations that permits have been issued for mining in or near the Mole National Park in the Savannah Region.

Mr Martin Ayisi, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, in a statement, said no such Mining Permit had been issued for that purpose.

“The Commission, as the repository of records of all Mineral Rights in Ghana, entreats the public, particularly CSOs, who are partners and have been working closely with the Commission over the years, to seek clarifications from it before going public,” the statement said.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleLands Minister begins two-day tour of Western Region
Next articleSecurity officer sentenced to 31 years imprisonment for incest
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here