No Place For Weed Smokers In My Constituency, Nhyiaeso – Stephen Amoah

Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso in the Ashanti region Dr. Stephen Amoah has declared war against what he says is weed trading among young people in his constituency.

According to the Dr. Amoah, gambling and drug abuse is on the rise in the constituency promoting criminal activities such as stealing, robbery, gambling among others.

The Nhyiaeso Constituency perceived an elite constituenc in Ashanti region. It hosts a number of high class residential communities such as Danyame, Odeneho Kwadaso, Paraku Estate, Santase, Patase among others.

However, the once peaceful constituency which could boast of good security has been in a poor state for some time due to increased criminal activities in the area. The development is partly blamed on the increasing growth of marijuana trade promoting various social vices in the area.

According to Dr. Amoah, Children as young as 10 to 13 years are involved in marijuana smoking in his constituency, a development he describes as unfortunate.

To curb the development, Dr. Stephen Amoah in partnership with security agencies in Kumasi are forming a task force who are being resourced to check the illegal activities in the area.

The Nhyeaso MP disclosed this at Apraman Catholic School when he donated 20 computers, printers and one thousand one hundred dual desks to senior high schools in his constituency as part of his commitment towards stocking class rooms with comfortable sitting desks.

“I have carefully visited several marijuana selling and smoking camps in my constituency, I have peaceful interaction with the dealers and the users, they admitted what they are doing is wrong.

“At the moment I have engaged security agencies in Kumasi and I’m declaring war on their illegal activities. Very soon we will go after them to dismantle the camps,” he said.

He added, “I’m acquiring a pickup vehicle which will be used for security patrol in the constituency. Any child we found in the weed camps will be arrested. This I believe will check school dropouts in my constituency” stressed.

The Kumasi Metro director of Education, David Oppong, is blaming the situation on lack of proper parental care and support to teachers in nurturing children academically.

He said, the Ghana Education Service (GES) is using their guidance and counselling unit to change the unfortunate drug abuse development among school children within the metropolis particularly in Nhyeaso constituency.