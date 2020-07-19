Cairo giants Al Ahly have confirmed that there haven’t been any new coronavirus cases after undergoing a third series of tests.

Like all Egyptian clubs, Al Ahly had many mandatory PCR tests in accordance with the Egyptian FA.

The Reds underwent the first and second round of coronavirus tests last month and didn’t find a single positive case.

Now the club’s football director, Sayed Abdelhafiz, confirmed that everyone who did the test among the players, coaching staff, and officials still tested negative.

Al Ahly have returned to training for a couple of weeks now in preparation for the league’s return on August 6th.

The EFA have found over 19 positive cases across the league with players at Zamalek, ENPPI, Wadi Degla and Smouha having tested positive.

