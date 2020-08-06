On the last day of the ongoing voter registration exercise, the centre at Adaklu Waya Gbogame was virtually empty but for the registration officials and party agents.

As at 1000 hours when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the centre nobody had registered.

Mr Prosper Agbeko Amafu, the District Registration Supervisor, briefing the GNA said the situation was due to the rush by people to get registered during the early stages of the exercise.

He told the GNA that there were nine registration centres at the last phase of the exercise.

The Supervisor mentioned some of them as Adaklu Torda JHS, Waya Gborgame JHS, Avelebe D/A Primary, Ahunda Kpodzi L/A Primary and Dorkpo D/A Primary.

He said the rest were HASU Baptist Church – Avanyaviewofe, Local Council Revenue Office – Adaklu Tsriefe, L/A Primary – Goefe and L/A Primary – Adaklu Dawanu.

He said the exercise was very peaceful and commended the people for exhibiting maturity at the centre.

Mr Amafu also praised the party agents for working in harmony with the Registration officials for a successful exercise.

The party agents were also unanimous in describing the exercise as successful.