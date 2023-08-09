No Rapper In Tarkwa Is Popular Than Bubu Maani – Sleeky Promotions

Ghanaian award-winning and popular promoter Sadick Assah popularly known as Sleeky has said that, no rapper in Tarkwa is popular than rapper Bubu Maani.

Days ago, Ghanaian talented rapper Bubu Maani made a comment that “There Is No Hard Rapper In Tarkwa” and it has become hot topic for the Tarkwa radio stations and his fellow artistes throwing shots at him.

Sleeky promotions who has been in the music industry for decades also made his comment by saying

“Which rapper in Tarkwa is even popular than bubu? Truth be told he is 💯 right, he has no competition.. there is a big difference between someone who is trying hard to be there and someone who is already there. Respect him he has really worked for it”

Source : GhVibes Dotnet