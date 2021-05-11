In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no regional and district Eidul Fitr Prayers.

All Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Greater Accra Region (GAR) in collaboration with their respective Police Commanders and other security apparatus have been directed to ensure compliance.

A statement signed by Mr Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister and Chair of the Regional Regional Security Council (REGSEC), copied to the Ghana News Agency, said RESEC in collaboration with the office of the Chief Imam, Greater Accra Council of Zongo Chiefs and Greater Accra Imams, directed the security services to ensure that there was no street carnival within the Zongo communities.

It urged MMDA Security Councils to also ensure that there were no social activities involving crowds at any particular time during the celebrations.

It noted that to further reduce the infection of COVID-19 in the region, all beaches in the region remain closed as directed by the President with strict monitoring by the Security apparatus.

“Due to the new variant of COVID-19, we call on all and sundry to cooperate with government in ensuring the safety of everyone and help curb the spread of the pandemic,” it said.

“Though this Eid would be devoid of the usual memorable events, let us use the period to thank Allah for how far he has brought us as a people.”

The statement recalled that the Office of Sheik Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, National Chief Imam, had released a statement on the need to strictly observe COVID-19 safety protocols during this year’s Eidul-Fitr prayer and celebrations.

It said the Chief Imam’s statement among other things affirmed that regional and district celebration of Eidul-Fitr prayers should not take place as usually observed however, Eid prayers at Jummah Mosque in the various communities and localities was recommended.

It recommended the wearing of nose mask by all to Mosques and adequate provision of Veronica buckets, water, hand washing soaps and sanitizers.

This, he said, should be placed at vantage points around the mosque.

It also recommended the usage of sachet water for ablution, appropriate social distancing at Mosques and the usage of thermometer guns to check the temperature of worshippers.

The Regional Minister wished all Muslims Eid Mubarak in advance and Almighty Allah’s blessings for all.