Mr Richard Amofa, former Eastern Regional Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has cautioned that no secession attempt in Ghana would succeed as government was fully on top of the country,s security.

He also warned the Western Togoland separatists and all those who were backing them to commit crimes against the state to think twice of their actions adding that “Ghanaians are not afraid of any secessionist group.”

He said the incidents that happened in the Volta region, where the secessionist group attacked security installations and blocked the main Accra-Ho road at Juapong should not be taken as a failure on the part of government, because “there were men in the country, who could retaliate and equally crush them out, but did not want to do so because they want to maintain peace and stability in the country”.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Amofa said the breaking in of some police armouries in the Volta region was a serious crime and indicated that government would deal with them squarely and retrieve all the ammunitions in their custody for the safety of the public.

He described the assertion by Mrs Helen Ntoso, Member of Parliament for Krachi West Constituency, that the NPP was behind the separatists attack to suppress votes[GE1] in her region was as unfortunate and baseless.

He said government had nothing to do with it and commended government for peacefully handling the situation well, adding that the calmness of government and the people of Ghana was to allow peace to reign.

The former youth organizer appealed to Ghanaians to have total trust and confidence in the army to deal with the so-called secessionist group and assured that government would leave no stone unturned in ensuring a peaceful atmosphere here, during and after the December 7, elections.