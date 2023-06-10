No show in NAM 1 Trial as accused makes 35th Court appearance

An Accra Circuit has adjourned the case of Nana Appiah Mensah, aka NAM 1, Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold Ghana Limited for the 35th time.

He is accused of duping customers of their deposits of over GHS1.6 billion.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Emmanuel Haliga told the Court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah that the prosecution was still waiting for the Attorney General’s advice.

This is the 35th time the matter has appeared before the court in the past two years.

Nana Mensah is standing trial for 61 counts of abetment, defrauding by false pretences, carrying on deposit-taking business without a license, unlawful deposit-taking and money laundering.

His plea on the amended charges was yet to be taken.

The accused persons have denied the charges and the court on July 26, 2019, admitted him to bail in the sum of GHS1 billion with five sureties, three to be justified.

The Court has ordered him to report to the Police every Wednesday, pending the outcome of the case.

The case has been adjourned to July 26, 2023.