No significant side effects of Covid-19 vaccines in Volta – GHS

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has reported that no serious side effects of the Covid-19 vaccines had been recorded in the Volta Region since inoculations began in March, 2021.

Over 50,000 people in the region have received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Dr Senanu Dzokoto, the Deputy Volta Regional Director of Health Services, in-charge of Public Health, told the Volta Regional House of Chiefs that none of the reactions went beyond expected complications and were all treated.

He said aside the known responses of headaches, joint pains, and pain at injection sites, which were all “mild”, the immunization so far had had no negative effect on the health of receivers.

“Some fever and chills, which lasted a very short period,” were expected, he said.

He said the task remained to meet the inoculation target of 70 per cent of the region’s population, which was part of the nation’s efforts at achieving herd immunity.

“All vaccines are effective and could give us the protection we need to achieve herd immunity against covid,” Dr Dzokoto said, adding that some 120,000 doses of vaccines were available for use in region.

The Volta Regional House of Chiefs had summoned the heath authority for an update on the Covid-19 fight and also to immunize its members as an endorsement of the vaccination campaign.

Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, the President of the House, said there existed no mystical or spiritual side to the vaccination exercise and called on all eligible to take the shot.

The border region currently has a total of 5,231 cumulative cases, with 92 active cases and 79 deaths.

Those eligible received the second dose of AstraZeneca in September while the Johnson and Johnson vaccines are currently being administered.